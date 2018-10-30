Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Produces with extended opportunity

Beasley supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.

Beasley saw plenty of run, even logging minutes in crunch time of the close victory. The third-year wing's minutes hadn't exceeded the 19 he'd played against the Kings last Tuesday, so the extensive opportunity Monday was somewhat unexpected. Beasley has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games, but it remains to be seen if he'll consistently continue receiving the amount of playing time necessary to churn out similar production over the course of the season.