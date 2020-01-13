Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Remains sidelined Sunday

Beasley failed to leave the bench during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

Beasley was out of the rotation Sunday, continuing his frustrating season. He has been interchangeable over the past two weeks which certainly makes him a tough player to roster in any format. He has the ability to score in bunches on the nights he sees meaningful minutes. Unfortunately, the scarcity of that happening voids his usability in all competitive leagues.