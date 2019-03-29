Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Returns to action
Beasley (personal) returned to action in Thursday's 112-85 loss to the Rockets and finished with four points (1-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes.
After missing the Nuggets' previous game Tuesday against the Pistons due to the personal matter, Beasley couldn't find his stroke from the outside, much like the rest of his teammates on a night Denver shot 4-for-24 from three-point range. When Beasley isn't knocking down outside shots, he brings little else to the table from a fantasy perspective. That's been a common occurrence in his last five outings, during which he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 triple while shooting a collective 24.4 percent from the field.
