Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Won't play Friday

Millsap (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against Philadelphia.

Millsap was initially given a questionable tag, but his ankle evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. He'll miss his third straight contest due to the injury, and his next chance to return will come Monday against Miami. Mason Plumlee will draw another start in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories