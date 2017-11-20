Nuggets' Paul Millsap: X-ray on wrist comes back clean
An X-ray on Millsap's left wrist came back negative, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Millsap has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, but this recent update regarding a clean X-ray is fantastic news considering some in the organization were worried about a potential fracture. It appears Millsap has avoided anything serious, though the sprain could still cost him multiple games. Following Monday's contest, Millsap's next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Rockets, though his availability for that contest is not yet known.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will not return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Leaves game with wrist injury•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 in Friday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Drains five threes in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sees 16 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.