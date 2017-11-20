Nuggets' Paul Millsap: X-ray on wrist comes back clean

An X-ray on Millsap's left wrist came back negative, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Millsap has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, but this recent update regarding a clean X-ray is fantastic news considering some in the organization were worried about a potential fracture. It appears Millsap has avoided anything serious, though the sprain could still cost him multiple games. Following Monday's contest, Millsap's next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Rockets, though his availability for that contest is not yet known.