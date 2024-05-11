Jackson (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves.
Jackson will be available to provide depth at point guard. Starter Jamal Murray (calf), who was also questionable, is going to play through it. Thus, Jackson figures to take on his usual depth role.
