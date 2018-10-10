Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday
Craig is coming off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers.
With Gary Harris assuming his start in the starting five, Craig will head to the bench. Through three preseason contests, Craig has averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.0 steal across 20.8 minutes.
