Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays nine minutes in Friday's loss
Craig had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in nine minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.
Craig continues to start at small forward in place of Will Barton (groin). However, Craig still hasn't scored more than seven points in a contest this season, and he has seen single-digit minutes in three of the last seven games.
