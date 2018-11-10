Craig had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in nine minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.

Craig continues to start at small forward in place of Will Barton (groin). However, Craig still hasn't scored more than seven points in a contest this season, and he has seen single-digit minutes in three of the last seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories