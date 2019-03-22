Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores 15 points in Thursday's win
Craig contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.
Craig matched his career high in assists. Moreover, he has scored in double figures in consecutive contests, and in three of his last four appearances. His ability to defend along the wing as well as knock down shots from the perimeter appears to be helping him stay relevant despite coach Michael Malone's recent decision to stick with a shorter rotation. With that being said, Craig is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
