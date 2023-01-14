Cancar is probable for Sunday's game versus Magic with a left lower leg contusion.
Cancar will likely receive his typical 10-15 minutes off the bench if he's upgraded to available Sunday. However, the 25-year-old forward hasn't scored double-digit points since Jan. 5.
