Cancar supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 victory over the Warriors.

Cancar moved into the starting unit for just the second time this season Thursday with Aaron Gordon (ankle) unable to play, and the fourth-year forward put together one of his best games of the season. He was very efficient from deep, knocking down a trio of triples on just four attempts. This was Cancar's first game with double-digit scoring since he put up 15 points against the Clippers on Jan. 5. He has shown flashes of ability this season but isn't likely to be a fantasy asset unless Gordon is forced to miss an extended amount of time.