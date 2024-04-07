Nnaji (adductor) tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes in Saturday's 142-110 win over the Hawks.

After missing eight straight games with a right adductor injury, Nnaji was upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers, but head coach Michael Malone didn't turn to the big man off the bench in a narrow two-point win. With Saturday's game proving to be less closely contested, Malone inserted Nnaji back into the rotation as the backup center. Nnaji and Peyton Watson should both see light run at center moving forward whenever starter Nikola Jokic is off the court.