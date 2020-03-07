Pacers' Brian Bowen: On G League assignment
Bowen was sent to the G League on Saturday.
Following Bowen's start during Friday's game against the Bulls, he's been sent down to the G League. Given the myriad of injuries the Pacers are dealing with, it wouldn't be surprising if he made his way back up to the NBA sooner than later.
