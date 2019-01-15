Pacers' Darren Collison: Good to go Tuesday

Collison (leg) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Suns.

Collison was deemed questionable earlier in the day due to soreness in his right leg, but he's since been given the green light to take the court. The UCLA product figures to slot into his normal role as the starting point guard and draws an enticing matchup against one of the worst defenses in the league Tuesday evening.

