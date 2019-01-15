Pacers' Darren Collison: Good to go Tuesday
Collison (leg) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Suns.
Collison was deemed questionable earlier in the day due to soreness in his right leg, but he's since been given the green light to take the court. The UCLA product figures to slot into his normal role as the starting point guard and draws an enticing matchup against one of the worst defenses in the league Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.