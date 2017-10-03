Anigbogu, who had been dealing with a sore right knee, was able to scrimmage for the first time Monday, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

The Pacers will certainly want Anigbogu healthy for the regular season, as the rebuilding team needs as much help as possible from their young players. At 6-foot-10 (with a 7-foot-6 wingspan) and 250-pounds, the rookie will help give the team a physical punch, as he's known for rebounding, rim protection and dirty work. That said, it seems doubtful at the moment he'll garner a big enough workload to warrant ownership in most fantasy formats.