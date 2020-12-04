Lamb (knee) said he is able to play 1-on-1 now in his recovery from a torn ACL, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Lamb underwent surgery for the torn ACL in March shortly before the season's suspension, and Pacers executive Kevin Pritchard said in November that the shooting guard could be back by mid-January. Of his recovery process, the 6-foot-5 guard said Friday that "it's going great right now and I'm just trying to get better every day." Prior to the injury last season, Lamb had averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.