Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: To begin season as starter
Lamb will begin the season as the Pacers' starting shooting guard, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
With Victor Oladipo (quad) expected to be sidelined until December, Lamb will get the nod at shooting guard. The Pacers inked Lamb to a three-year, $31.5 million deal over the summer, and he'll look to bring a scoring punch to the team. Last season, he was the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind Kemba Walker. Once Oladipo returns, Lamb may be sent to the bench, but he should still see significant run on the wing.
