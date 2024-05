Brown totaled zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 victory over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown, along with a number of fellow second-stringers, saw an uptick in playing time Sunday. The Pacers took control early and never relinquished, leveling the series at 2-2. Game 5 is in New York on Tuesday, where both teams will look to gain the upper hand.