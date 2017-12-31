Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Sunday
Oladipo (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Oladipo came into Sunday as doubtful to play, so this isn't anything surprising for the Pacers. According to Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports, Oladipo still isn't running or going through team drills as he's trying to let the swelling go down in his knee, so there's certainly a chance he misses more time moving forward. His next shot to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks, though in the meantime, Lance Stephenson will be picking up his third straight start.
