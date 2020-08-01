Oladipo (knee) has decided to play in the restarted NBA season, beginning with Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He will initially be on a 28-to-30-minute limit.

This is huge news for the Pacers, who are hanging in limbo with regards to Domantas Sabonis' (foot) status. Oladipo played in the Pacers scrimmages earlier in July, so signs were pointing toward him participating in the restart considering he looked healthy. In Oladipo's final five appearances before the hiatus, he averaged 18.6 points on 13.6 shots, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.4 minutes.