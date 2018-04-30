Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in losing Game 7 effort
Oladipo supplied 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Oladipo literally fought until the very last second of the contest, draining a meaningless three-pointer at the buzzer. Despite it not having an effect on the outcome of the contest, the basket exemplified the never-say-die attitude the sharpshooting two-guard displayed throughout the seven games against the Cavaliers. Oladipo wrapped up the first round with averages of 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.4 steals across 37.1 minutes, and he figures to once again serve as the Pacers' offensive linchpin in the 2018-19 campaign.
