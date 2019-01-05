Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 36 points in Friday's win

Oladipo went off for 36 points (14-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win against the Bulls.

Oladipo was superb, matching his season high in scoring while swiping at least three steals for the third time in the last five tilts. He has been providing extremely well-rounded stat lines of late, complete with lots of points, boards, dimes, steals, and threes. Moreover, Oladipo drained the game-winning trey.