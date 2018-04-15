Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play, start Sunday
Oladipo (foot) will play and start Sunday's playoff opener against the Cavaliers.
Oladipo missed the regular-season finale with a sore right foot, but as expected, it wasn't anything serious and he's officially good to go for the playoffs. He'll slot in to his typical starting role and the Pacers will likely rely on his offensive game in hopes of upsetting LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
