Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs nine boards in Monday's win

Diallo delivered one point (1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Diallo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. Though he finished one board shy of matching his season high and saw double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 12, Diallo appears to have been leapfrogged by Jahlil Okafor for the primary backup center role behind Anthony Davis (illness).