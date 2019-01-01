Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs nine boards in Monday's win
Diallo delivered one point (1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Diallo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. Though he finished one board shy of matching his season high and saw double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 12, Diallo appears to have been leapfrogged by Jahlil Okafor for the primary backup center role behind Anthony Davis (illness).
