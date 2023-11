Diallo (personal) is set to return to Kyoto Hannaryz of Japan's B League, Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com reports.

Diallo last made an NBA appearance in 2021-22 for the Pistons but began this season on the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League. In 2022-23, Diallo played 59 games for Kyoto Hannaryz.