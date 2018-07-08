Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Near double-double in summer league win
Diallo finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-84 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Diallo has been impressive in his first two games of summer league action, following up Friday's 13-point, 10-rebound double-double with another well-rounded effort Saturday. The 21-year-old saw action in a career-high 52 games last season and flashed on both the scoreboard and glass at times. He'll undoubtedly benefit from additional seasoning in Las Vegas, and with DeMarcus Cousins having departed this offseason, Diallo could be in for an even more expanded role in the coming season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in LVSL opener•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Will join Summer League roster•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Excels with 16 points off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Nears another double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...