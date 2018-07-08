Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Near double-double in summer league win

Diallo finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-84 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Diallo has been impressive in his first two games of summer league action, following up Friday's 13-point, 10-rebound double-double with another well-rounded effort Saturday. The 21-year-old saw action in a career-high 52 games last season and flashed on both the scoreboard and glass at times. He'll undoubtedly benefit from additional seasoning in Las Vegas, and with DeMarcus Cousins having departed this offseason, Diallo could be in for an even more expanded role in the coming season.