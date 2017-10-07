Play

Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls

Diallo (ankle) won't play during Sunday's exhibition game against the Bulls.

Diallo will miss his second straight preseason game Sunday while dealing with a left ankle sprain. In his absence, Dante Cunningham and Cliff Alexander could see more run at power forward.

