Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting five
Moore will start Saturday against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Darius Miller (illness) out, coach Alvin Gentry has decided to switch things up. He'll bump Tim Frazier to the bench, starting Jrue Holiday at point guard while Moore and Solomon Hill occupy shooting guard and small forward, respectively. In 24 previous starts this season, More has averaged 14.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...