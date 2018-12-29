Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting five

Moore will start Saturday against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Darius Miller (illness) out, coach Alvin Gentry has decided to switch things up. He'll bump Tim Frazier to the bench, starting Jrue Holiday at point guard while Moore and Solomon Hill occupy shooting guard and small forward, respectively. In 24 previous starts this season, More has averaged 14.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.