Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores season-high 31 points in Wednesday's loss

Moore poured in 31 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Moore finished with at least 30 points while providing a season high scoring total for the second straight game, this after exploding for 30 points (on 13-of-18 from the field) in Monday's win over the Raptors. Moreover, Moore drained a season high four treys and matched season highs in boards and dimes. He'll look to stay hot during Friday's matchup with the Knicks.