Crawford is signing a deal with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Crawford opened the NBA season in New Orleans before being waived upon the team signing veteran point guard Jameer Nelson. Now, with Ian Clark (ankle) out 5-to-10 days, the Pelicans will bring back Crawford to provide some temporary assistance in the backcourt. It's unclear exactly how long the team plans to keep Crawford on for, but he'll likely play a limited role off the bench until Clark is healthy enough to return to the rotation.