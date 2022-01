Crawford totaled 22 points (10-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Monday's 118-108 win over the G League Celtics.

Crawford continued his excellent play off the bench, having been one of three players to top 20 points and providing a much-needed spark. The guard is averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 33.6 minutes through five games.