Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Working back from knee surgery
Melli is still recovering from knee surgery and will not play for the Italian National Team at the FIBA World Cup, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.
The procedure, which Melli underwent at the end of the Turkish league season, doesn't look to be anything overly serious, but he'll hold himself out of international play as he preps for his jump to the NBA. Melli will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward, but as of now his availability for the start of the 2019-20 season doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.
