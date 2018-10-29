Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Remains on bench after all
After initial reports indicated Hill would draw the start, it was confirmed he'll come off the bench as usual, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
With Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out, Ian Clark and Jrue Holiday will draw the start in the backcourt with E'Twuan Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Jahlil Okafor also part of the starting five.
