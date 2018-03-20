Pistons' Blake Griffin: Spearheads Monday's road win
Griffin totaled 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.
Griffin led the Pistons in scoring, rebounds and assists during what was his seventh game over the last 10 with 24 points or more. The in-season acquisition appears to be hitting his stride with Detroit, as he's quickly developed chemistry with frontcourt mate Andre Drummond and has settled into the same groove of multi-category production he'd made the norm during his storied career with the Clippers. Factoring in Monday's line, he's averaging an impressive 22.7 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds across 34.4 minutes in nine March contests.
More News
