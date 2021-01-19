Griffin provided five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to the Heat.

Griffin is shooting the ball at an awful level to start the season as he's down at 38.3 percent from the field across 10 games, a far cry from his career average of 49.7 percent. The 31-year-old is underperforming across the board for a lousy Detroit squad, averaging just 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.