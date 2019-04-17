Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will be game-time call
Griffin (knee) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's playoff game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
There is still hope for the Pistons that their star veteran could take the court in Game 2 against Milwaukee on Wednesday. News confirming Griffin's status for Wednesday's matchup should surface rather soon.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains questionable for Game 2•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Remains day-to-day•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Lobbying Pistons to play•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely out for rest of series•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for Game 1•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...