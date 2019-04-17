Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will be game-time call

Griffin (knee) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's playoff game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

There is still hope for the Pistons that their star veteran could take the court in Game 2 against Milwaukee on Wednesday. News confirming Griffin's status for Wednesday's matchup should surface rather soon.

