Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will get night off
Griffin is listed as out for rest purposes on the Pistons' initial injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.
The decision comes as a bit of a surprise, though the Pistons are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and Griffin has played 38 minutes in consecutive contests. In his absence Monday, expect some combination of Jon Leuer, Glenn Robinson, and Stanley Johnson (knee) -- if he's cleared to play -- to see increased minutes.
