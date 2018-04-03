Pistons' Reggie Hearn: Will be with Pistons for rest of season
Hearn has been called up from the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive and will be with the Pistons for the remainder of the year, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With the G-League season coming to a close, the organization has opted to bring Hearn up to Detroit. That said, it's unlikely he finds too much playing time, as he's played just three minutes at the NBA level this season.
