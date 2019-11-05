Pistons' Tim Frazier: Won't play Wednesday
Frazier (shoulder) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Frazier suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Bulls and will miss his third consecutive game. Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Reggie Jackson (back) are also sidelined, likely leaving Bruce Brown to receive another start for the Pistons.
