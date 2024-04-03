During an appearance on the All Smoke Podcast, Rondo confirmed that he's officially retired from the NBA.

"Yeah, I'm done," Rondo said. "I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids." Rondo had quite the career, spending time with nine different NBA teams with combined averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 957 games. He played a total of 16 seasons with his most recent stint coming with the Lakers and Cavaliers in 2021-22.