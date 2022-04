Rondo provided seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nets.

Rondo was the only guard the Cavaliers brought off the bench, and he played his usual role as a facilitator. Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will get plenty of chances to handle the ball, but Rondo has more experience in playoff settings and should continue to garner significant minutes as long as Cleveland remains alive.