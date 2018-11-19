Raptors' C.J. Miles: Could return Tuesday
Coach Nick Nurse sounded optimistic about Miles' (groin) chances of playing Tuesday against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It sounds like Miles is trending towards a return after missing the previous three games with a groin injury. When healthy, the 31-year-old has posted averages of 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game this season.
