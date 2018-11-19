Coach Nick Nurse sounded optimistic about Miles' (groin) chances of playing Tuesday against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

It sounds like Miles is trending towards a return after missing the previous three games with a groin injury. When healthy, the 31-year-old has posted averages of 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game this season.

