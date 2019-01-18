Raptors' C.J. Miles: Enters rotation in return
Miles (hip) played 17 minutes off the bench and contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist Thursday in the Raptors' 111-109 win over the Suns.
After missing three of the previous four games with a sore right hip, Miles made a big impact on the second unit in his return to action. While this was a quality outing for Miles, he's struggled through a miserable season, with his 28.7 percent mark from beyond the arc representing his worst showing in that category since 2006-07. Miles could very well find himself out of the rotation Saturday against the Grizzlies with Kawhi Leonard on track to rejoin the lineup after resting Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back set.
