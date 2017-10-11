Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes
Miles managed 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 win over the Pistons.
Miles made his mark on the game despite playing limited minutes, which likely bodes well for his role going forward. Still, Miles has never been a huge factor in fantasy, and he'll have plenty of competition for time given the deep Raptors roster. His upside is tied to his three-point shooting.
