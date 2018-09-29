Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting preseason opener
Miles is starting during Saturday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Considering Miles started just three games last season, it's possible his insertion into the starting five is a result of OG Anunoby's (personal) absence. Things may become more clear as the preseason moves along.
