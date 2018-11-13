Miles suffered a right adductor strain and will not return to Monday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Miles had three points and a block when he suffered the strain midway through the second quarter. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but if Miles misses an extended period, Delon Wright and Malachi Richardson could see a boost in minutes.

