Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will not return Monday
Miles suffered a right adductor strain and will not return to Monday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Miles had three points and a block when he suffered the strain midway through the second quarter. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but if Miles misses an extended period, Delon Wright and Malachi Richardson could see a boost in minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country