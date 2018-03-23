Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will remain out Friday
Miles (illness) will remain out Friday against the Nets, Raptors' radio voice Eric Smith reports.
Still battling an illness, Miles will remain out for the second straight game after he missed Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. Expect Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell to again pick up some increased run in Miles' stead.
