Hernandez posted six points (2-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Hernandez returned to the G League after suiting up but not playing in two games with the big club. The rookie second-round pick couldn't get his shooting going just 14.2 percent from the field, but he still managed to play 30 minutes, ending up minus-22.