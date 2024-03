Barrett (personal/conditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett will miss a ninth straight game but is nearing a return to game action and just needs to reach the final stages of re-conditioning after his time away from the team. With Ochai Agbaji (hip) also out, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Jalen McDaniels are candidates for increased playing time. Barrett's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Lakers.