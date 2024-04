Barrett closed Friday's 125-103 loss to the Heat with 35 points (13-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes.

Barrett was Toronto's best player by a wide margin Friday, but his explosive offensive outing was not enough to lift the Raptors to victory. It's unclear whether Barrett will see any minutes in the season finale at Miami on Sunday, but he's ending the season on a strong note having posted 20 or more points in his five appearances this month.